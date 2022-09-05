Happy Labor Day

I hope you’re enjoying Labor Day, the unofficial last blast of summer.

We’re taking today off to enjoy some time with our family and friends. Please feel free to comment below and sound off on recent news coverage or tell us how we’re doing in our ongoing effort to bring you the local news that matters to you.

We’ll be back tomorrow, Tuesday, September 6, with more local coverage from our area. The Boards of Supervisors of Prince William and Stafford counties resume meetings tomorrow after a summer break.

The Prince William County School Board resumes its meetings on Wednesday. Some Stafford County School Board members will hold a town hall at North Stafford High School on Thursday to discuss the division’s capital improvement needs, which include multiple new school buildings.

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Thanks for your continued support. We look forward to serving you this fall.