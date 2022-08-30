Protesters gather in Manassas to protest data center noise

“Many people are experiencing sleep impacts caused by the Amazon noise. Sleep disruption has increased their stress and anxiety levels. This irritating sound has exacerbated migraine issues and, in one case, is contributing to worsening symptoms for a rare autoimmune disorder,” said Great Oaks HOA President Dale Browne.

Browne said he’s met with Amazon twice this summer to complain about the noise. After a study Amazon performed at its facility, the internet giant agreed to shroud some of its rooftop equipment it says produced the sound at nearly 60 decibels, which it says is within the legal noise limit in Prince William County.

An Amazon spokesman says they’ve heard their neighbors’ complaints and will address them.

“Addressing our neighbor’s noise concerns in Prince William County is a priority for us. We started installing sound-reducing acoustical shrouds at our data center in Manassas last Friday, and this work will be completed in the coming weeks. This is just one of several sound reduction measures our team is evaluating. We are proud to call Virginia home and remain committed to working with and listening to our neighbors to further improve the environment around our facilities,” an Amazon Web Services spokesman said.



Organizers say they are pushing local government officials to update the sound ordinances changed, but those requests have fallen on deaf ears.

“Why do individual citizens have to conduct these negotiations? We are filling the void of government. Government should be sitting here setting standards and writing ordinances,” said Bill Wright of Gainesville. “We can’t get anybody to pay attention to us.”

More data centers have popped up in Prince William in recent years, which is now challenging Loudoun County as the concentrated hub for server farms. Tech companies that choose to build here value the area’s access to fiber lines, large swaths of open land, and cheaper tax rates.

Many protesters say they welcome data centers — just not next to residential areas.