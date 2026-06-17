Radiology Group Sues Mary Washington Healthcare

“This is a financially motivated lawsuit that has nothing to do with patient care. Despite rumors and false assumptions, there will be absolutely no disruption of any kind in our radiology services, including mammography, women’s health services, and other vital outpatient radiology services,” Mary Washington Healthcare stated to The Fredericksburg Advance.

Virginia Medical Imaging, which has provided outpatient diagnostic imaging through a joint venture with Mary Washington Healthcare for 26 years, filed the $2.65 million suit in Fredericksburg Circuit Court after negotiations for a new agreement failed.