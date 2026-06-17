Virginia Strikes Deal on Retail Cannabis Sales

“We will do it in a way that protects consumers, targets the illicit market with clear enforcement and regulatory authority, and creates a more competitive market for small businesses and farmers,” Gov. Abigail Spanberger said in a statement, The Center Square.

The agreement would launch regulated adult-use cannabis sales on July 1, 2027, after license applications open Feb. 1. It includes a 350-store statewide cap, higher possession limits, new state and local taxes, advertising restrictions, and packaging rules, and is expected as part of the final two-year state budget due by June 30.