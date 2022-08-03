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Occoquan watershed study won’t delay data center decisions despite pollution concerns

By Uriah Kiser
A crew team uses a dock at Lake Ridge Marina on the Occoquan Reservoir. [Photo: Occoquan District Supervisor Kenny Boddye Facebook Page]

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  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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