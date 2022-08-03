News Occoquan watershed study won’t delay data center decisions despite pollution concerns By Uriah Kiser Published August 3, 2022 at 4:30PM | Updated August 3, 2022 at 9:22PM A crew team uses a dock at Lake Ridge Marina on the Occoquan Reservoir. [Photo: Occoquan District Supervisor Kenny Boddye Facebook Page] This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Uriah Kiser I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now! View all posts #Data Centers #Locals Only #News #Occoquan Reservoir #Prince William Digital Gateway