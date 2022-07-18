Opinion: Prince William withholding data center info from public

Bill Wright

Gainesville

Citizens were recently treated to two more mind-numbing episodes in the surreal story of the Prince William Digital Gateway.

The July 13 Planning Commission meeting featured an exchange where Gainesville commissioner Rick Berry asked acting Planning Office Director Rebecca Horner why there was a work session scheduled to discuss the proposal when neither the Comprehensive Plan update nor the overlay district review was complete.

Ms. Horner’s incredulous reply was, “They [the Supervisors] did not require that type of analysis.” Why is the Prince William Digital Gateway jumping the line to be considered ahead of reviews that ought to precede it?

The following evening, the Planning Office hosted a virtual discussion on the Camoin report that they seem to believe validates all their preconceived notions.

When asked when the County would release detailed information on the land and expected capacity for data centers under development, Director of Economic Development Christina Winn said that non-disclosure agreements protect information.

Is that a joke?

Is she really telling us that information essential to evaluating the necessity for the Prince William Digital Gateway will be withheld from public review and scrutiny at the behest of private corporations that stand to profit from public ignorance?

Unbelievable.

What is driving the contrived urgency to push the Prince William Digital Gateway proposal forward in this illogical sequence? Whose armored car is double-parked outside?

Stop the embarrassment and suspicion surrounding this troubling proposal until the Planning Office can get its act together and its story straight.

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