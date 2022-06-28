Passenger, 76, dies after driver has medial emergency, strikes tree

A Stafford County woman died after the car she was riding in ran off the road and struck a tree.

On Monday, June 27th, at 10:41 a.m., deputies went to a crash in the 1400 block of Route 1, near M & M Auto Parts. Deputies arrived to find a 2009 Dodge Journey had crashed into a tree, injuring the driver and a fron front seat passenger.

Deputies and bystanders performed CPR until medics arrived to help. The female passenger was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, and the driver, a 58-year-old man, was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Wilma Comuntzis, 76, of Stafford, the passenger, died while at the hospital.

Deputy S.C. Martin is the lead investigator and is continuing to investigate the crash, police said.

We first told you about the cash yesterday.