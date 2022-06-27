Fatal crash reported on Route 1 in Stafford County

One person is dead following a crash on Route 1 in Stafford County.

The crash occurred near M&M Auto Parts, near Eskimo Hill Road. The county sheriff has not released details on the crash or the victim.

We’ll update this post as soon as we have new details.

Authorities reported the crash at about 11 a.m. Monday, June 27. While crews investigated and cleaned the crash scene, traffic diverted from the area.