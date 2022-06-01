ODU partners with Germanna for ‘College Everywhere’ program

Germanna Community College has announced a new partnership with Old Dominion University as part of the accelerated “College Everywhere” online program.

The new partnership affirms a transfer agreement so that students who complete the one-year program and earn their associate degree can transfer to ODU’s online bachelor’s degree programs.

“We’re proud to partner with Old Dominion University, one of the most experienced colleges in the nation at distance learning,” stated Dr. Janet Gullickson, Germanna’s president. “We know that ODU takes pride in coaching students taking classes online and staying closely engaged with them.”

“The job market needs qualified graduates more than ever before, and Virginia is no exception,” stated Andy Casiello, associate vice president for distance learning. “As always, we’re happy to join Germanna’s efforts to produce a qualified workforce for the Commonwealth of Virginia.”

Potomac Local News reported in April about Germanna’s similar partnerships with the University of Virginia and Southern New Hampshire University. The program has proven successful, especially among males and particularly African-American males.