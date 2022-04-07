News Exclusive: Germanna’s online college program elevating males — especially African Americans By Rick Horner Published April 7, 2022 at 3:39PM | Updated June 28, 2022 at 8:18AM Germanna Community College Barbara J. Fried Center in Stafford County. This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Rick Horner View all posts #Locals Only #News