Police suspect motorcyclist was racing before crash

Here’s an update to a motorcycle crash we told you about over the weekend,

According to Manassas police, a 31-year-0ld man was taken to a hospital after crashing his motorcycle at Hastings Drive and Cloverhill Road. The man suffered injuries that appeared to be non-life-threatening.

According to police, the man may have been racing when the crash occurred at 9:21 p.m. Saturday, April 30. So far, no charges have been filed.

Meanwhile, police in Manassas Park have not responded to multiple requests for information about a pedestrian struck just before 9 p.m. Saturday, April 30.

According to initial information, a pedestrian was struck by a car and suffered a leg injury, and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

More as we have it.