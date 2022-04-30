It is a busy night for police and rescue crews in the Manassas area.

Just before 9 p.m., a Toyota Tacoma pickup and a Toyota Avalon sedan collided in front of the Stonewall Jackson Volunteer Fire Department at 7814 Garner Drive.

First responders at the fire station called 9-1-1 to report the crash and then rolled to assist the injured. At least one person was taken to a hospital.

We don’t yet know what led to the crash, how many were injured, or the extent of the injuries.

Meanwhile, at about the same time, rescue crews were called to a townhouse community at 9412 Silver Meteor Court in Manassas Park for a report of a pedestrian struck. The victim suffered a leg injury, according to initial reports. At least one person was taken to an area hospital.

At 9:13 p.m., a pedestrian was struck outside Denny’s restaurant at 8201 Sudley Road near Manassas. When crews arrived at the restaurant, they found the victim got a ride to a hospital from a motorist in the parking lot.

And finally, at 9:21 p.m., a motorcycle crashed at Hasting Drive and Clover Hill Road in Manassas. The rider complained of an injured shoulder and was taken to a local hospital.

We’ll post more information about these incidents when it becomes available. If you have photos of these incidents, please email them.