Police ID suspect in Benton Middle School mass shooting

The shooter suspected of injuring two men at Benton Middle School on Sunday, May 1, has been identified as 23-year-old Isaiah Malik Gordon.

Police said Gordon lives in the Wyndham Pointe Apartments off Panther Pride Drive next to Potomac Senior High School near Dumfries. So far, they’ve been unable to locate him.

Police obtained warrants for his arrest following an investigation into a mass shooting at a youth football game. At 10:23 a.m., officers called to the scene and found people fleeing from the middle school in terror as gunshots rang out.

At the scene, bystanders, including an off-duty Prince William County firefighter, provided first aid to a 24-year-old man who had been shot. Officers stepped in to help and learned a 33-year-old man was shot and taken to an area hospital by car before police arrived.

Both men are expected to survive, according to police.

Police the two victims were arguing with Gordon, who then pulled out a gun and shot them. Police did not say what Gordon was doing at the game, citing an ongoing investigation.

Police are offering a$1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in this case. Anyone with information should call 703-792-6500.

The shootings at Benton Middle School are the second in less than a month at a county public school that left someone injured. On April 15, 2022, a 14-year-old girl was shot in the stomach at a spring carnival at Gar-Field High Senior School in Woodbridge.

At 9:22 p.m., off-duty police officers hired to patrol a carnival at Gar-Field High School at 14000 Smoketown Road heard gunfire coming from an area near the school entrance. The sound caused carnival-goers to flee.

Police said the girl would recover from her gunshot wound.