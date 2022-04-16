Girl, 14, shot at high school carnival expected to recover; Shooter at large

A 14-year-old girl was shot in the stomach at a spring carnival at a high school in Woodbridge.

At 9:22 p.m. Friday, April 15, off-duty police officers hired to patrol a carnival at Gar-Field High School at 14000 Smoketown Road heard what sounded like gunfire coming from an area near the school entrance. The sound caused carnival goers to flee.

Officers ran towards the gunfire, eventually locating a 14-year-old female juvenile with a gunshot wound to her abdomen. Officers provided immediate first aid to the girl until rescue personnel arrived on the scene.

The girl was flown to an area hospital, where her injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening.

According to police, the investigation revealed two groups left the carnival and were involved in a verbal argument in the parking lot. During the encounter, multiple gunshots were fired, and the groups dispersed on foot. The victim was located in the parking lot by officers several yards away from where the shooting occurred.

It is unknown if the victim was affiliated or known to the groups involved. Multiple shell casings were also recovered.

Witnesses reported seeing a possible suspect flee towards Smoketown Road after the shooting. No other shooting victims were located.

Officers did determine an uninvolved vehicle was struck by a bullet as the driver was leaving the carnival. The driver was not injured.

The suspect was described as a black male, possibly in his teens, wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and white shoes. Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this incident or if anyone has videos or photos leading up, during or after the incident to contact police.

The investigation continues.

The carnival, called the Woodbridge Kiwanis Karnival, is sponsored by the civic club and runs through the duration of Prince William County Public Schools’ spring break, April 13 through 17.

The carnival sits in the high school’s parking lot.