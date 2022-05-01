Updated: 2 shot during youth football game at Benton Middle School

Published May 1, 2022 at 11:17AM | Updated May 1, 2022 at 3:06PM

[Updated 3 p.m.] Police say two poeple were shot at a youth football game this morning at Benton Middle School near Dale City.

Police are searching for the shooter, described as a black male with a medium complexion, between 5 feet 6 inches and 5 feet 10 inches tall, with a thin build.

The condition or the identification of the victims was not released.

Shots rang out about 10:15 a.m. today at a youth football tournament at 7411 Hoadly Road near Dale City.

Police did not have information about the conditions of the victims. At least one person was flown to a hospital.

Police said the scene is secure. According to initial reports, spectators at the game fled the scene when they heard gunshots.

According to initial information, a nurse attended to a victim on a sports field, while another victim was found in a parking lot.

Police called a police helicopter to search for the shooter.

*UPDATE: #Shooting | #Manassas; Officers are on scene and the scene is secure. There are 3 gunshot wound victims being transported to area hospitals for treatment. https://t.co/QELCOTkJ3l — Prince William County Police Department (@PWCPolice) May 1, 2022

On April 15, 2022, a 14-year-old girl was shot in the stomach at a spring carnival at Gar-Field High Senior School in Woodbridge.

At 9:22 p.m., off-duty police officers hired to patrol a carnival at Gar-Field High School at 14000 Smoketown Road heard what sounded like gunfire coming from an area near the school entrance. The sound caused carnival-goers to flee.

Police said the girl would recover from her gunshot wound..