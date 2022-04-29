A unique storage facility under construction in North Stafford will be one step closer to opening.

Traffic crews will begin utility work for the new Greenspace storage at 700 Garrisonville Road, near Meadow Lane.

Between Garrisonville Road and Lark Lane, Meadow Lane will be closed to traffic for two weeks beginning Monday, May 2, so crews can connect the new storage facility with the county with sewer lines.

The road closure will remain in place through Friday, May 13, weather permitting. Signs will be posted to guide motorists along the detour route, less than one mile.

Residents and businesses will have access to driveway entrances at all times. A message board is posted to alert travelers to this upcoming road closure and detour.

The new storage facility is the first of its kind for the Greenspace storage firm, based in Texas. Unlike most storage facilities built chiefly of brick and mortar, when the new Greenspace facility is made of old shopping containers.

When complete, glass and steel will surround the storage containers making them sound for use, making the building look like other nearby storage facilities.