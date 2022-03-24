We’re offering a 20% discount to new members who want to join our news community

There are few things better than the sense of belonging you feel when you’re a part of a community.

Our community here at Potomac Local News is made up of curious individuals who care about what’s happening around them.

From new businesses and restaurants to what’s happening in the local schools.

Now, for less than what you’d pay for lunch at your favorite fast-food restaurant, you can dive deeper into our community by becoming a Potomac Local News Member for only $8 per month, $120 $96 — a 20% savings!

Get the information you need to stay up-to-date and help make your neighborhood a better place to live.

Click here now to join and automatically get the discount!

Thank you.

We work hard to bring you the news the others aren’t covering because we believe you deserve a fuller spectrum of local information.

Thank you to our current members who made possible the reporting for the following stories: