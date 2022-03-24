We’re offering a 20% discount to new members who want to join our news community

There are few things better than the sense of belonging you feel when you’re a part of a community.
Our community here at Potomac Local News is made up of curious individuals who care about what’s happening around them.
- From new businesses and restaurants to what’s happening in the local schools.
Now, for less than what you’d pay for lunch at your favorite fast-food restaurant, you can dive deeper into our community by becoming a Potomac Local News Member for only $8 per month,
$120 $96 — a 20% savings!
- Get the information you need to stay up-to-date and help make your neighborhood a better place to live.
- Click here now to join and automatically get the discount!
- Thank you.
We work hard to bring you the news the others aren’t covering because we believe you deserve a fuller spectrum of local information.
Thank you to our current members who made possible the reporting for the following stories:
- Manassas airport optimistic about its chances of getting $10 million to replace it’s 65-year-old air traffic control tower
- New gas station, McDonald’s, 240 new apartments planned for Jefferson Square in Woodbridge
- Manassas continues to mull regular vote for mayor, kills several charter modifications, discussion of government change
- Force used in 4% of arrests in Prince William; Police to use a quarter-million dollars to learn why
- Stafford qualifies for federal funds following crippling Jan. 3 snowstorm
- City to be first region to fly rainbow flags outside municipal buildings in June, Gay Pride Month
- Prince William police chief Newsham is a ‘strong proponent’ of traffic cameras. The county is about to launch a study. Here’s where the cameras might go
- Major work on Brentsville interchange is about to begin on Prince William Parkway