Business New gas station, McDonald’s, 240 new apartments planned for Jefferson Square in Woodbridge By Potomac Local News Published March 22, 2022 at 9:00AM | Updated June 28, 2022 at 8:23AM An artist rendering of a new Shell gas station at the corner of Route 1 and Pleasant Valley Drive, This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Potomac Local News View all posts #Locals Only #News #Woodbridge