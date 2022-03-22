Business

New gas station, McDonald’s, 240 new apartments planned for Jefferson Square in Woodbridge

By Potomac Local News
An artist rendering of a new Shell gas station at the corner of Route 1 and Pleasant Valley Drive,

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