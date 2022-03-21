News Force used in 4% of arrests in Prince William; Police to use a quarter-million dollars to learn why By Potomac Local News Published March 21, 2022 at 3:15PM | Updated June 28, 2022 at 8:23AM Prince William County Police Chief Peter Newsham [Photo: Uriah Kiser] This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Potomac Local News View all posts #Crime #Locals Only #News