Woman bear-hugged outside her apartment, nearly abducted

A woman was nearly abducted outside her Manassas-area apartment.

Police said a man tried to grab the 20-year-old woman while she was walking toward her home in the 10400 block of Butterfield Street, located about a mile from a Home Depot, and Oh! International Food Market near Interstate 66.

The woman drove parked her car outside her home at 9:05 p.m. Before she got out of her car, she saw a man pull up in a tan-colored sedan, park, get out and walk toward the apartment complex.

The victim then got out of her car and walked toward her home. The man, now on the upper floor of the garden-style apartment complex, watched the victim approach.

Now at her door, the man grabbed the victim from behind in a bear-hug, causing her to scream. The man then released the woman and fled.

Police used K-9s to search the area but came up empty-handed. The woman didn’t suffer any injuries and was not robbed.

The man is said to have a medium complexion, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 185 pounds, with a medium build, and wearing glasses with gold-colored frames. He was wearing a gray zip-up hooded sweatshirt, black balaclava-style mask, black & gray sweatpants, and black sneakers.

The incident comes six days after a woman jogging along Ridgefield Road in Dale City, 15 miles away from Saturday’s incident, was grabbed from behind and sexually assaulted.

Due to the distance between the two incidents and the differing descriptions of the suspects, police said the two cases are most likely unrelated.