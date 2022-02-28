Female jogger sexually assaulted near Ridgefield Road and Dale Boulevard

A woman jogging in a Dale City neighborhood was grabbed and touched by a man who then fled into the woods.

On Friday, February 25, at 6:35 p.m., police went to Dale Boulevard and Ridgefield Road in Dale City to investigate a sexual assault.

A 36-year-old woman told police that she was jogging when a man grabbed her from behind. The man inappropriately touched the victim before she pushed him away, police said.

The victim ran and called police and met officers at a nearby business. The victim said the man was possibly intoxicated and was last seen going into the wooded area near Quiet Place, a nearby street.

The man did not injure the victim. Officers searched the area for the suspect but saw no sign of the man.

He’s black, light-skinned, tall, with shoulder-length dreadlocks and minimal facial hair. He wore a black hooded sweatshirt, jeans, shoes, and a black mask, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police.