Community Notes

Battlefield threat: Manassas National Battlefield Park’s superintendent has issued two letters opposing a plan to allow data centers on 2,133 acres of land adjacent to the park, calling it “the single greatest threat to Manassas National Battlefield Park in nearly three decades.” [Prince William Times]

Teacher pay raises: Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam plans to propose a 10% teacher raise and record funding for pre-K-12 public education in his budget proposal for next year, according to a Monday announcement. [The Center Square]

Apps down: Amazon Web Services suffered a major outage Tuesday, the company said, limiting service at many key and popular sites. [The Associated Press]