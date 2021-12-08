Shots ring out across the area, including drive-by at Stonebridge that injured 1

Gunshots rang out in the popular Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center shopping destination, striking a 30-year-old man.

The drive-by shooting victim drove himself to a nearby hospital after being shot at 2:07 a.m. Saturday, December 4, police said. He was sitting in his parked SUV when struck by gunfire and suffered injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening.

The victim did not cooperate with the police and investigate the incident, officers report.

Police went to the shopping center, home to a Wegmans grocery and Apple Store in the 15000 block Potomac Town Place. Several callers told police they heard gunshots and heard two vehicles quickly flee the scene.

According to police, the dark-colored SUV pulled drove by the victim’s car and started firing. Police report no other injuries.

In an unrelated case, shots rang out Monday afternoon, about a mile from Stonebridge, in the Birchdale section of Dale City. Police report:

Shooting Investigation – On December 6 at 4:11 p.m., officers responded to the area of Buffalo Ct. and Bakersfield St. in Woodbridge (22192) to investigate a shots fired call. The investigation revealed that a group of individuals walked from the wooded area on Bakersfield St. and began firing rounds towards another group of individuals who were in the area of Buffalo Ct. and Bath Ct. Both groups of individuals fled prior to police arriving in the area. A police K-9 and helicopter assistance from Fairfax County police searched for the suspects who were not located. No injuries were reported. While investigating, officers located two occupied homes that sustained damage consistent with being struck by projectiles. The only suspect description available at this time is four black males wearing all dark-colored clothing.

Police are also looking into another shooting in Dale City that occurred just after 3 a.m. Saturday, December 4. Police report:

Shooting into a Residential Dwelling – On December 4 at 3:08 a.m., officers responded to a residence located in the 15200 block of Crescent St. in Woodbridge (22193) to investigate a shooting. Several callers reported to police that gunshots were heard. Upon arriving in the area, officers located several shell casings in the street in front of the residence. The investigation revealed that two unknown individuals walked to the front of the residence where multiple rounds were fired towards the home. After the incident, the suspects fled on foot. No injuries were reported. The only suspect description currently available is two individuals wearing dark-colored clothing.

And earlier that morning, shots rang out again in Dale City. Police report:

Shooting into a Residential Dwelling – On December 4 at 12:36 a.m., officers responded to a residence located in the 3100 block of Castle Hill Dr. in Woodbridge (22193) to investigate a shooting. The investigation revealed that two unknown men walked in front of a residence and fired several rounds towards the home. The suspects fled on foot before police arrived in the area. No injuries and no additional property damage were reported. Shell casings were located on the ground in front of the residence. A police K-9 searched the area for the suspects who were not located.

Suspect Descriptions:

Two men, unknown race, one was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and grey sweat pants, while the other was wearing all dark-colored clothing.

On Friday, December 3, shots rang out in the Powell’s Creek section in Woodbridge. We initially reported the shooting as breaking news shortly after it happened.

Here’s the updated police report: