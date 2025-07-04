Dumfries Gears Up for Fireworks, Food, and Fun This Sunday at Garrison Park

DUMFRIES, Va. – Fireworks will light up the sky over Garrison Park this Sunday as the Town of Dumfries hosts its annual Independence Fireworks Show.

The event takes place on July 6, 2025, from 5 to 10 p.m. at 17749 Main Street and promises an evening full of family fun. According to a news release from the Town of Dumfries, attendees can enjoy live music, food trucks, games, vendors, and a fireworks show starting at 9:30 p.m.

The town says the celebration is a chance for residents and visitors alike to gather in the spirit of community and patriotism.

Click here to see more Independence Day events happening across the region.