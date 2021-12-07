Volunteer Prince William: Toys for Tots, feeding taskforce need help

By Volunteer Prince William

Greetings, Prince William – You can help fight hunger! The Community Feeding Taskforce Food Helpline urgently needs Spanish-speaking volunteers who can answer calls to the Helpline on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.

Volunteers will answer calls from those in need of food, redirect callers to a food pantry closest to where they live, and arrange home deliveries for shut-ins. Training is provided; however, volunteers will work from home and must have their own computer and Internet access.

It’s a flexible schedule, and call volume is low enough someone can do this while working from home. Please visit https://bit.ly/314ZgDn for more information and click on the Respond button to sign up.

Ho Ho Ho! Christmas is getting near, and the fun staff at ACTS is accepting new toy donations for Toys for Tots until December 8. Your donation will help a local child have a Happy Christmas! Please email [email protected] to learn more.

Animal lovers! The staff at Advocates for Abused and Abandoned Pets (A3P) needs volunteers in a variety of positions to help make life better for the furbabies. Volunteers under 16 can help but must volunteer with a parent. Just a few hours a day, a week, or a month can make a difference in the lives of these 4-legged friends! Please visit www.a3padvocates.org/volunteer or email [email protected] to learn how you can get involved.

Teens, here’s a chance to get in some service hours and join in some holiday fun! Historic Manassas, Inc. is hosting Jolly Ol’ Confections Dessert Tasting on December 19, and volunteers age 16+ are needed to help as Dessert Attendants from 12:45pm to 4pm. Wear your festive holiday apparel and help spread holiday cheer! Please sign up athttps://bit.ly/3x4p3qH. If you have questions, please email Beverly at [email protected].

Medical Reserve Corps Support your local health department and your community during a public health emergency! Volunteers are needed to support several missions, including public health education and outreach, disease investigation, vaccine clinics, and more! Medical experience is not required; they have roles for everyone! Bilingual volunteers are especially needed. Volunteers must be 18 years of age, complete minimum training, and pass a state background check to serve. Please fill out an application at vamrc.org. Questions? Please email Amy at [email protected] for more information.

The Prince William Conservation Alliance will be hosting a virtual session on “Discover a New Invasive Insect That May Be In a Backyard Near You!” December 9, 7pm-8:30pm. Join Valerie Huelsman, Environmental Analyst for the Prince William County Mosquito and Forest Pest Management Branch, for an introduction to the spotted lanternfly (SLF), a recent threat to our trees. Please visit http://www.pwconserve.org/ to learn more and register. Questions? [email protected] or call 703.490.5200.

Dog lovers, we’ve got a great opportunity for you! PWC Dogs is looking for volunteers age 18+ to help with the ongoing management and support of the K9 Gunner Memorial Park in Woodbridge. Volunteers meet monthly to discuss dog park business, as well as support and staff in-person and virtual fundraising/friend-raising events. Dog ownership experience helpful but not required. You’ll feel great as you help promote this dog-friendly park in our community! Please visit https://bit.ly/3pm4vH2 for more details.

Help support veterans! RSVP’s VETS Program which provides transportation for veterans and their spouses to medical appointments is back, and volunteer drivers age “55 or better” are needed! Volunteers must be at least 55 years old and successfully complete both a criminal and driving record check. It’s a wonderful way to give back and say “thank you” to our veterans for all they’ve done! Please email [email protected] or call 571.292.5307 for more information.

Mark Your Calendars! Wreaths Across America will be held December 18 beginning at 10am at Quantico National Cemetery in Triangle. This is a wonderful, meaningful event for families and a good way to Remember, Honor and Teach children about the sacrifices made by our veterans. Please register on Evenbrite at https://bit.ly/30hGBmT – be sure to read the important information on that page. Please email [email protected] to learn more.

If you are looking for other opportunities, please don’t forget to call our wonderful team at Volunteer Prince William at 703.369.5292. You can also visit our website at volunteerprincewilliam.org. Thanks so much for all you do in our community.