18-Year-Old Manassas Man Fatally Struck by Train

MANASSAS PARK, Va. – Police are investigating after an 18-year-old man was fatally struck by a train early Friday morning near Manassas Drive.

Officers responded to a call around 4:20 a.m. reporting a person hit by a train north of Manassas Drive. When first responders arrived, they found an adult male with fatal injuries. The man, a Manassas resident, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say the victim was on or near the tracks when the train approached. Train traffic was halted during the initial investigation but has since resumed.

The Manassas Park Police Department says the incident remains under active investigation. While there is no indication of foul play, officials are working closely with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the official cause and manner of death. The identity of the victim is being withheld out of respect for the family.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Manassas Park Police Department at 703-361-1136 or Crime Solvers at 703-330-0330.