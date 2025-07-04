Just Listed in Potomac Shores: Immaculate Townhome with EV Charger and More!

Just Listed in Potomac Shores: Immaculate Townhome with EV Charger and More!

This beautiful townhome at 1763 Hickory Woods Rd, Dumfries, VA 22026 is the total package—and then some. Immaculately kept and showing like new, this 4-bedroom, 3.5-bath home should be at the very top of your list.

The entry-level bedroom with a full bath offers the flexibility you need—whether for guests, a home office, or a private retreat. Upstairs, the main level is a bright, modern open-concept space anchored by a massive 8-foot kitchen island, perfect for entertaining or everyday living. You’ll love the spacious living room, generous dining area (seats eight comfortably!), powder room, and access to the expanded composite deck ready for your summer cookouts.

Upstairs, two additional bedrooms share a full bath, and the owner’s suite is your peaceful escape with ample closet space and a soothing en suite bathroom.

Other standout features:

EV charger already installed in your 2-car garage

already installed in your 2-car garage HOA amenities include pools, trails, clubhouse, and more

include pools, trails, clubhouse, and more Built in 2021 and still feels brand new

and still feels brand new Nearly 2,000 sq ft of finished living space

of finished living space Priced at $639,500

Potomac Shores living means resort-style amenities, top-rated schools, and a convenient location with easy access to I-95, commuter lots, and the upcoming VRE station.

📍MLS# VAPW2096446

🏡 Schedule your showing today—GPS directions are accurate!

This is a sponsored post. For more information or to schedule a tour, contact your local real estate professional.

Listed by Mark Worrilow

Fathom Realty

Licensed in VA

📧 [email protected]

📞 (703) 244-8702

MLS#: 0225209736

👉 [Schedule a showing today!]