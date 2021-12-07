Harrell Road, site of recent bridge collisions, reopens after drain repair

A portion of Harrell Road is open again after road crews repaired the street’s surface.

One of the steel grates that makes up a drain leading to a ditch broke this morning at about 8 o’clock. It took three hours to repair the road on the surface and reopen the street to traffic, said Virginia Department of Transportation spokeswoman Darragh Frye.

Used by about 3,000 vehicles each day, the Stafford County street links Forbes Street and Deacon Road near Falmouth. “I can say this hasn’t happened during the past five years I’ve been here,” added Frye.

The Claiborne Run passes through a culvert underneath the street. The steel grate is a component of the trench’s drain.

In recent weeks, a low bridge over Harrell Road at the culvert site, which carries both freight and passenger trains over Harrell Road, has made headlines after multiple trucks struck the bridge, which has a 9-foot, 2-inch clearance.

Transportation officials consider installing larger signs to warn drivers about the low clearance. However, most drivers that collide with the bridge blame GPS.

“Many times they say ‘Google sent me this way,” said Frye.

Officials continue to work with GPS providers to update their maps and implement a feature that would re-route drivers around the low bridge. In the meantime, drivers may use the Virginia Truck Routing Map, which travelers can use to help navigate any truck restrictions.

“This tool may assist a driver that will be renting or driving a vehicle with different dimensions from their typical vehicle,” added Frye.

The map shows clearly marks the height restriction for Harrell Road.

Today, the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office posted this photo of a portion of Harrell Road closed to traffic after a drain grate broke.