1 injured after truck strikes Harrell Road bridge; site of multiple crashes in November

[Updated 4:30 p.m.] A truck struck a railroad bridge over Harrell Road today, and the crash marks the third time a truck hit the bridge this week.

A U-Haul smashed into the low bridge, shearing away the top off of the truck. The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office reports no injuries in the crash, which occurred about 2 p.m.

Authorities closed a portion of Harrell Road to investigate the crash and clear the wreckage from the roadway.

A box truck slammed into a rail bridge over Harrell Road, injuring one person.

At about 11 p.m. Friday, November 26, Stafford authorities were called to the bridge when a box truck hit the structure. One person suffered minor injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

Stafford sheriff’s deputies closed a portion of the roadway as they worked to clean up the crash. A part of the roof on the box truck had been sheered off after striking the bridge.

On Wednesday, November 24, the driver of a U-Haul truck struck the bridge. No one was injured, and the rental truck sustained minor damage.

The bridge carries freight, Amtrak, and Virginia Railway Express train over Harrell Road. Drivers on Harrell Road pass under the bridge, which has a 9 foot, 2-inch height restriction.

Warning signs posted near the bridge notify drivers of the low clearance.

In July, the driver of a U-Haul backed the truck into a ditch. The driver attempted to turn around and avoid traveling under the bridge.

When storms bring heavy rain to the region, Stafford authorities regularly close Harrell Road, as the road often floods at the bridge site.

Stretching for about a mile, Harrell Road links Forbes Street and Deacon Road, near Falmouth.