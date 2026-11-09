Police Blotter: 13-year-old robbed of shoes near Manassas; Woodbridge woman charged after brandishing gun at teen

Prince William County police said a 13-year-old boy was assaulted and robbed of his shoes near Manassas on Nov. 6, according to Monday’s daily incident report. Police also reported a Woodbridge home burglary and the arrest of a Woodbridge woman accused of pulling a firearm on a 13-year-old boy.

Prince William County Police Department

Strong-Armed Robbery

On November 6 at 3:33 p.m., officers responded to the 4700 block of Willoughby Ln near Manassas (20109) to investigate a robbery. The investigation revealed the victim, a 13-year-old male juvenile, was walking in the area when he was approached by an unknown man. During the encounter, the suspect assaulted the victim, before taking his shoes and leaving the area on foot. The victim sustained minor injuries. A police K-9 searched the area for the suspect, who was not located. The suspect was described as a Hispanic male, approximately 16 years old, wearing a dark colored Gap hoodie, multi-colored pajama pants and a ski mask.

Residential Burglary

On November 7, officers responded to a residence in the 4000 block of Farrington Ct in Woodbridge (22192) to investigate a reported burglary. The investigation revealed that on November 6 at approximately 7:26 p.m., two unknown men cut through a window screen and entered the residence. The suspects stole multiple shoes, clothing, a gaming console and an undisclosed amount of currency, before leaving the area.

Suspect descriptions:

Male, unknown race, 6’0″, wearing a gray hoodie, gray jogging pants and a light-colored surgical mask

Male, unknown race, 5’10”, wearing a dark colored jacket with reflective sleeves, dark pants and a dark-colored face mask

Brandishing: Woodbridge Woman Arrested

On November 4 at 3:29 p.m., officers responded to the 14900 block of Enterprise Dr in Woodbridge (22192) to investigate brandishing. The investigation revealed the victim, a 13-year-old boy, was in the area when he was approached by an unknown woman, later identified as the accused. The accused questioned the victim about damaged personal property and the parties got into a verbal argument that escalated. During the encounter, the accused walked to her vehicle, where her two children, a 12-year-old boy and a 5-year-old girl, were seated, and removed a firearm from the vehicle before brandishing it at the victim. No shots were fired and no injuries were reported. During the investigation, it was determined that shortly before the incident, the accused drove her vehicle onto school property at Rippon Middle School and had on a separate occasion made statements threatening the School Resource Officer. Following the investigation, officers obtained warrants and the accused, identified as Whitney Jenay KELLEY, was arrested.

Arrested on November 4 (no photo available): Whitney Jenay KELLEY, 33, of Woodbridge. Charged with one count of brandishing, one count of possession of a weapon on school property, two counts of child neglect and one count of obstruction of justice. Court date: pending.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703-792-7000 or submit a webtip at pwcva.gov/policetip.

Subscribe to our FREE email newsletter to get local news you can trust.