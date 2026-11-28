Owners Patricia and Nadim Kouttab will close Kerbobble Toys, a Center Street shop in Manassas, on Sunday, Nov. 29, after the building sold and they were unable to find another storefront, the Prince William Times reports.

“The building sold so quickly, and unexpectedly, that we didn’t have much time to plan,” Patricia Kouttab told the Times on Saturday. The couple looked for another location but could not find one, and they plan to keep selling toys on eBay and hope to open an online store. They have not ruled out another brick-and-mortar shop later, she said.