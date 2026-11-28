Kim Short, a Democrat and 25-year Army veteran, is running again for the Potomac District seat on the Prince William Board of County Supervisors, InsideNoVa reports.

Short’s campaign lists affordability, education, smart growth, transportation and safety as her chief priorities, including investment in public schools, stronger infrastructure and support for first responders. On data centers, her campaign website says the industry should carry the full cost of the infrastructure it needs and that sites should be kept well away from homes and schools.

Short previously ran for the seat in 2023 and lost the Democratic primary to incumbent Andrea Bailey. The 2027 general election is Nov. 2. Bailey, first elected in 2019, would be seeking a third term if she runs again. According to the Virginia Public Access Project, Short is also set to face Democrats Sean Spence and Neville Anthony Welch.