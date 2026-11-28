Gov. Abigail Spanberger on Friday declared a state of emergency to support recovery from this week’s severe coastal storm, the Office of the Governor said.

Executive Order 23 is effective Nov. 27 and remains in force for 30 days unless it is amended or rescinded. The order also covers preparatory actions that began Nov. 25, when the Virginia Emergency Support Team was activated. The storm brought heavy rain, strong winds, and coastal and tidal flooding, along with roadway closures and damage to property and critical infrastructure, the order says.

The Virginia Department of Emergency Management is working with localities on initial damage assessments to determine whether the state meets the threshold to seek federal assistance. The order makes state resources and financial assistance available as authorized, activates Virginia’s price-gouging law, and authorizes up to $250,000 in state funds for mission assignments and response and recovery operations coordinated through the department.