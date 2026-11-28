Downtown Fredericksburg shops offered receipt-swap discounts, scratch-offs, and free photos with Santa on Saturday for Small Business Saturday, and several owners said the day sets the tone for the rest of the holiday season.

Potomac Local News spoke with shop owners and employees downtown on Saturday morning.

At Anita’s Cafe, a customer who brings in a receipt from another store gets 10 percent off an order.

“If you bring in a receipt from another store that you’ve been to, then you receive a 10% discount for here, for anything that you order,” said Aabrielle Schultz, who also pointed to her shop’s winter menu.

Regan Woolford, owner of Green Eyed Vines at 720 Caroline St., said her plant shop is offering tiered discounts. Spend $50 and get 10 percent off. Spend $125 and get 15 percent off. The first 25 customers through the door get a scratch-off for an additional discount. Customers who buy a $50 gift card get a $5 bonus gift card, and a $100 gift card comes with a $10 bonus card.

The scratch-offs are “a lot of fun,” Woolford said, because they’re “kind of like Kohl’s Cash, but you get to use it now.”

Woolford worked for the Department of Defense for almost 20 years before opening the shop. She holds a master gardener certification through the University of Maryland. The shop has been at its current location since April and spent a year on William Street before that, she said.

She said customers often react the same way when they walk in.

“Oh my gosh, this place is beautiful,” Woolford said they tell her. “So it’s kinda like a little oasis in the middle of downtown.”

At Latitudes, employee Jess Murphy said it’s the store’s biggest day.

“Small Business Saturday is probably our busiest day of the year,” Murphy said. “It’s where we see the most foot traffic and get to see everybody local and maybe even those visiting that have never been to the store before, or are loyal customers and are here to support us, and we really appreciate that.”

Murphy said everything in the store is handmade. For hard-to-shop-for people, she suggested the store’s banana-fiber nativities or its knit hats, including one shaped like a hamburger. “You can never have too many knits, especially when it gets too cold,” she said.

At Irish Eyes, Chuck Eley said Santa Claus would be on hand for children.

“Everyone that comes and visits Santa will get a free stocking full of candy,” Eley said. Free photos with Santa are also offered.

Eley said the shop also raises money for the Lisa Pitts Eley Cancer Foundation. “It starts in September, goes all the way up to Mother’s Day,” he said. “We do that every weekend down here.”

He credited the shop’s owners and the community for the effort. “They’re really active in the community and giving back and doing things,” Eley said of the owners. “This is such a wonderful town.”

For River Rock Outfitters, the day carries extra weight. April Peterson said 2026 “has been a difficult year,” and that she uses Small Business Saturday to gauge how the fourth quarter will go, what to restock and how consumers are feeling.

“We really need a good fourth quarter,” Peterson said. She said the day also tells her something about “how we’re gonna approach January in 2027.”

Peterson said she tells her staff the day feels like the Super Bowl. “Of course you’ve had, you know, great games throughout the year, but this one is the one that matters,” she said.

She also described what she wants River Rock to be for the city. “It’s the one place where community is formed,” Peterson said of an outfitter. “You go in, you meet people, you figure out where the local trails are, and how to access the river.”

Santa Claus also greeted families on the sidewalk outside the visitor center on Saturday, where a string ensemble played.

About Small Business Saturday

American Express started Small Business Saturday in 2010. It is held the Saturday after Thanksgiving, between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Office of Advocacy. The SBA has co-sponsored the day since 2011.

The Office of Advocacy’s 2026 figures count more than 36 million small businesses in the U.S., or 99.9 percent of all firms. They employ about 62 million people, or about 46 percent of private-sector employees.

A 2026 American Express Shop Small Impact Study found 88 percent of consumers say they are likely to shop at small businesses this holiday season, the highest share since 2012, according to the New Jersey Business & Industry Association. The study also found 78 percent say small businesses are essential to their communities.

Research on where shoppers’ dollars go is older and narrower. A 2004 study by Civic Economics of Chicago’s Andersonville neighborhood compared 10 locally owned businesses with 10 chains. Of every $100 spent at the local businesses, $68 stayed in the local economy, compared with $43 at the chains. The study covered one neighborhood and is not a measure of every community.

A couple walks their dog past a decorated storefront with an OPEN flag in downtown Fredericksburg on Small Business Saturday. Uriah Kiser/Potomac Local News

A customer is helped at a service counter beneath an FXBG sign in downtown Fredericksburg. Uriah Kiser/Potomac Local News

Shoppers browse holiday merchandise inside a downtown Fredericksburg shop. Uriah Kiser/Potomac Local News

Customers gather at tables inside a downtown Fredericksburg café on Small Business Saturday morning. Uriah Kiser/Potomac Local News