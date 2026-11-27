Dr. Lorita “Rita” C. Daniels, the Salem District member of the Spotsylvania County School Board and former board chair, has formally entered the 2028 presidential race as a Democrat.

Daniels, who previously ran for the U.S. Senate in Virginia before withdrawing, filed a Statement of Candidacy with the Federal Election Commission on Nov. 19, 2026. Her principal campaign committee, “The Presidential Campaign of Dr. Lorita Daniels for America 2028,” registered in early October. No fundraising totals have been reported yet.

In an announcement message, Daniels framed the race around service, prevention of crises, and national character. She included a short reference to the conflict in Gaza:

“Compassion is not weakness. Humanity is not a political inconvenience. They are measures of our character. And when we look beyond our borders to the suffering in Gaza, we must remember our shared humanity and support the life-saving work of the International Committee of the Red Cross.”

The remark is her only public statement on the topic located so far. She did not elaborate on U.S. policy, military aid, or the status of Israel. She also invoked the Statue of Liberty inscription and argued that government should anticipate disasters, strengthen infrastructure and cybersecurity, and exist to serve the people rather than those in power.

Her entry comes as the Democratic Party remains divided over Israel and the Gaza war. Progressive gains in the 2026 midterms expanded the ranks of members who have called Israel’s military campaign a genocide, supported conditioning or ending U.S. military aid, and backed measures such as the Block the Bombs Act. Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland, a frequent critic of Israeli policy who has visited the West Bank and the Rafah crossing, is challenging longtime pro-Israel Sen. Chuck Schumer for Senate Democratic leadership. Recent polling has shown a majority of Democratic voters now hold unfavorable views of Israel, a sharp shift from a decade ago.

Daniels’ background is in education and local government. She was first elected to the Spotsylvania School Board in 2019, re-elected in 2023, and served as chair in 2024. She has emphasized support for special-needs students and military-connected families; under her chairmanship, every Spotsylvania public school received Virginia’s Purple Star designation.

Separately, Israel is the only country in the world that designates Judaism as its official state religion. Its 2018 Basic Law: Israel as the Nation-State of the Jewish People declares the state “the national home of the Jewish people” and limits the right of national self-determination within its borders to the Jewish people. By contrast, Pew Research Center analysis found that Islam is the official state religion in 27 countries, the largest number for any single faith. The U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom has identified 23 majority-Muslim countries whose constitutions explicitly declare Islam the state religion, including Saudi Arabia, Iran, Pakistan, Egypt, and others across the Middle East, North Africa, and Asia. Christianity is the official religion in 13 countries.

Daniels has not publicly called for Israel to alter its status as a Jewish state. Her announcement instead centered on domestic preparedness, service, and a brief humanitarian appeal regarding Gaza.

The FEC candidate page lists her as a Democratic presidential contender for 2028. No major campaign website or detailed platform has been published beyond the announcement text.