Occoquan merchants open their doors Friday through Sunday for Shop Small Weekend, one of several local pushes tied to Small Business Saturday on Nov. 28.

Visit Occoquan lists the weekend-long event across the historic district’s 40-plus boutiques, galleries, and shops. Northern Virginia Magazine notes unique offerings at places including Cozy Calico Books, Leaf & Moss, and NazBro.

Historic Manassas is promoting downtown shopping on Saturday, pointing shoppers to storefronts and locally owned shops along the main streets.

In Fredericksburg, Fredericksburg Main Street is marking Small Business Saturday with early-bird specials from 8 to 10 a.m., free hot-cocoa and tote-bag stations while supplies last, and a free holiday trolley running 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. between the Fall Hill and VRE parking lots and the downtown shopping district.

Stafford County’s Economic Development office is running its second Shop Small Stafford campaign. Shoppers register for a free digital passport at shopsmallstaffordva.com, then scan QR codes at participating storefronts or market booths on Nov. 28. Each check-in earns an entry to win one $1,000 gift card or one of two $500 gift cards, redeemable at a participating business of the winner’s choice. More than 40 businesses are listed. A companion Shop Small Market with home-based and online vendors runs 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the 610 Commuter Lot (163 Staffordboro Blvd), organized with Long Family Markets.

Individual shops in Haymarket and Gainesville are also marking the day. Farmers markets in Manassas and Manassas Park have already closed for the season.