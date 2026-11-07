VDOT crews secure loose overhead signs on I-95 northbound before Fredericksburg exit 130

Virginia Department of Transportation crews are securing loose overhead sign panels on Interstate 95 northbound just before exit 130 (Route 3) in Fredericksburg. Two lanes remain closed and a single northbound lane is open, with exit 130 ramps remaining open. Northbound delays begin before exit 126 (Spotsylvania).

The update was posted by the Virginia Department of Transportation on Nov. 7, 2026. Drivers can check current traffic and lane-closure information on 511Virginia.

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