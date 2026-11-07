VDOT crews secure loose overhead signs on I-95 northbound before Fredericksburg exit 130

Virginia Department of Transportation crews are securing loose overhead sign panels on Interstate 95 northbound just before exit 130 (Route 3) in Fredericksburg. Two lanes remain closed and a single northbound lane is open, with exit 130 ramps remaining open. Northbound delays begin before exit 126 (Spotsylvania).
The update was posted by the Virginia Department of Transportation on Nov. 7, 2026. Drivers can check current traffic and lane-closure information on 511Virginia.
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Full press release:
I-95 NORTHBOUND UPDATE (3:18 p.m.) Two lanes remain closed just before exit 130 (Route 3) in Fredericksburg. Crews are on site securing overhead sign panels that have become loose. A single lane remains open. Exit 130 ramps remain open. Northbound I-95 delays begin before exit 126 (Spotsylvania).
I-95 NORTHBOUND: Two lanes are closed just before exit 130 (Route 3) in the City of Fredericksburg. Crews are addressing an overhead sign panel that has become loose. A single northbound lane remains open. Exit 130 ramps remain open.
Updates on traffic and lane closures for this incident are available on 511Virginia at 511 Virginia.