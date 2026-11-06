Police Blotter: Indecent exposure reported in Woodbridge; missing teen Nevaeh Simpson located safe

Prince William County police reported an indecent exposure at a Woodbridge residence in Friday’s daily incident report and said missing endangered juvenile Nevaeh Hazel Mae Simpson has been located and is safe.

Prince William County

Indecent exposure on River Mill Loop

1000 block of River Mill Loop, Woodbridge (22191), Nov. 4, about 10 a.m. (reported in Nov. 6 daily report) — Police said a 32-year-old woman was in her residence when she looked out the window and saw an unknown man seated inside a vehicle, exposing himself and making obscene gestures, before he left the area in the vehicle. No suspect description was available.

Anyone with information can call the Prince William County police tipline at 703-792-7000 or submit a tip online.

Missing endangered juvenile located — Nevaeh Hazel Mae Simpson

UPDATE (Nov. 5 evening) — Prince William County police said Nevaeh Hazel Mae Simpson, who was reported as missing and endangered, has been located and is safe. Police had previously asked for the public’s help locating her after she reportedly left her home on John Hancock Court in Woodbridge on Nov. 4.

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