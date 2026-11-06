Fredericksburg resident and UMW alumna wins on Jeopardy!

Final Jeopardy! decided it last night. Betty Hume pulled ahead, defeated the other two contestants, and put Fredericksburg on the national stage Thursday night, November 5.

Betty Barnhardt Hume, University of Mary Washington Class of 1971, is a retired library reference assistant from Fredericksburg. She entered Final Jeopardy! in the Religion category trailing four-day champion Erica Doornek. The clue referenced John Calvin and the Holy Sudary. Hume answered correctly—“What is the Shroud of Turin?”—wagered $5,000, and finished with $21,000 to claim the win and end Doornek’s streak.

Hume joins other University of Mary Washington alumni who have competed on the show. This is her first appearance. She returned as champion on Friday and won again, bringing her two-day total to $27,800. She is scheduled to go for a third win on Monday.

Jeopardy! airs at 7:30 p.m. on WJLA (ABC 7) in the Washington, D.C. market and on WRIC (ABC 8) in the Richmond market. Check local listings for any schedule changes.