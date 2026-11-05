Police Blotter: Gar-Field High coach charged with indecent liberties; missing Woodbridge teen sought

Prince William County police said they arrested the head coach of the Gar-Field High School girls basketball team on five counts of indecent liberties by a custodian after a sexual assault investigation involving a 15-year-old player, according to Thursday’s daily incident report. Police are also asking for the public’s help locating a missing endangered 17-year-old in Woodbridge, while the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office sought a missing juvenile near Mountain View High School and reported a fugitive arrest from Kentucky.

Prince William County

Gar-Field coach charged with indecent liberties

Prince William County, June 2026 (arrest Nov. 4) — Detectives concluded an investigation into sexual assaults that reportedly occurred between the head coach of the girls basketball team at Gar-Field High School and a female juvenile player he coached. Police said in June 2026 the victim, a 15-year-old girl, was picked up from her residence by her basketball coach. During the encounter, the accused drove her to an undisclosed location in Prince William County where he sexually assaulted her, then drove her back to her residence. The victim also disclosed a subsequent incident in which the accused inappropriately touched her while giving her a ride home. None of the reported assaults were determined to have occurred on school grounds.

Arrested Nov. 4: Demetrius Montrell Felder, 47, of Woodbridge. He was charged with five counts of indecent liberties by a custodian, held without bond, and has a court date pending. Police said Felder is also an assistant teacher at Beville Middle School. Detectives asked anyone with information about the investigation to contact police.

Commercial burglary at Merit School

Merit School of Prince William, 14308 Spriggs Rd., Woodbridge (22193), Nov. 3, about 9:03 p.m. (reported Nov. 4) — Police said an unknown man damaged a chain-link fence and entered the school. While inside, the suspect broke a window, took food items and damaged a copier before leaving. The suspect was described as a white man, 18 to 20, wearing a light-colored T-shirt, black pants and a black beanie hat.

Missing endangered juvenile — Nevaeh Hazel Mae Simpson

John Hancock Court, Woodbridge, Nov. 4, about 9:30 a.m. — Police asked for the public’s help locating Nevaeh Hazel Mae Simpson. Police said she reportedly left her home and recently made statements prompting concern for her wellbeing. She is believed to be missing under voluntary circumstances and may need assistance.

Nevaeh is described as a white female, age 17, 5-foot-5, 265 pounds, with red hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing an orange Scooby Doo sweater, ripped jeans and black tennis shoes, and carrying a gray sweater and a black-and-white backpack.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Prince William County police at 703-792-6500 or their local police department.

Anyone with information about the other incidents can call the Prince William County police tipline at 703-792-7000 or submit a tip online.

Stafford County

Missing juvenile sought near Mountain View High School

2000 block of Mountain View Road, Nov. 5, about 12:06 p.m. (update 12:32 p.m.) — The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said there was a large police presence as deputies attempted to locate a missing juvenile. Margaret Brent Elementary School and Mountain View High School were under Secure protocol. The subject is a young white male with messy hair, possibly wearing a white hooded sweatshirt and dark sweatpants, and was last seen leaving Mountain View High School. The Sheriff’s Office said the subject is a student and that the investigation remains active and ongoing.

Fugitive from Kentucky arrested

Russell Road, Nov. 4, 10:44 a.m. — A deputy responded to a wanted suspect in the area after information that the suspect was wanted out of Kentucky. Upon contact, the suspect was arrested. A 56-year-old Fredericksburg man was charged with fugitive from justice and held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

Package theft

Ginger Lane, Nov. 4, 4:30 p.m. — A victim reported ordering a package online, then noticing it had been tampered with and that the ordered item was missing. The victim contacted the company, which launched an investigation and needed a police report. Camera footage provided no further information.

FCC phone scam

Turtle Creek Way, Nov. 4, 6:30 p.m. — A victim reported a phone call claiming to be from the FCC, saying a phone had been purchased using the victim’s identity and was being used to commit crimes. The callers transferred the victim to a fraudulent number claiming to be law enforcement, said the victim’s bank account was being used in a cryptocurrency scam, and instructed the victim to sign a form. When the victim declined, the callers threatened arrest. The victim stopped contact. A deputy advised the victim of the scam and to monitor bank accounts.

Anyone with information about these incidents can call the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at 540-658-4400.

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