Police Blotter: Man Robbed at Gunpoint in Social Media Sale Near Manassas; School Employee Charged After Boy Pushed in Gym Class

Three men robbed an 18-year-old at gunpoint after he arranged through social media to sell shoes and clothing near Manassas, Prince William County police said in Wednesday’s daily incident report. Police also charged a school employee with assault and battery after a 9-year-old boy was pushed during gym class at Rosa Parks Elementary School in Woodbridge, while the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said a suspect arrested for public intoxication struck one jail officer and clawed another.

Prince William County

Armed robbery during social media sale

5500 block of Ashland Community Sq., near Manassas, Nov. 2, 10:03 p.m. — Police said an 18-year-old man had arranged through social media to sell shoes and clothing to an unknown man. When they met, the suspect and two additional unknown men approached the victim, brandished a firearm and took the shoes and clothing before leaving in a gray sedan. No injuries were reported.

Police described the suspects as a Black man, 6-foot-3, wearing all black with a black beanie hat; a Black man, 5-foot-10, wearing all black with a black ski mask; and a heavy-set Hispanic man wearing a gray hoodie, black pants and a black ski mask.

Laptop taken from garage

11100 block of Wortham Crest Cir., near Manassas, Nov. 4, 1:16 a.m. — Police said an unknown person entered a garage and took a laptop. No property damage was reported, no other items were reported missing and no suspect description was available.

School employee charged after boy pushed in gym class

Rosa Parks Elementary School, 13446 Princedale Dr., Woodbridge, Oct. 21, 3:05 p.m. — Police said a 9-year-old boy was in gym class when he was pushed by a school employee. Officers concluded the investigation Nov. 3 and obtained a court summons. Hector Jose Hernandez Avilez, 39, of Woodbridge, was charged with assault and battery and released on a court summons. His court date is pending.

Anyone with information about these incidents can call the Prince William County police tipline at 703-792-7000 or submit a tip online.

Stafford County

Jail officers struck after intoxication arrest

Sanford Drive, Nov. 2, 2:57 p.m. — A deputy responded to a report of a suspicious person and found the suspect lying on the ground. The suspect showed signs of impairment, admitted to drinking alcohol earlier that day and was arrested. At Rappahannock Regional Jail, the suspect became increasingly agitated, struck a jail officer in the leg and clawed at another jail officer. The suspect was charged with public intoxication and two counts of assault and battery on a law enforcement officer and was held without bond.

Campground disturbance

3071 Richmond Highway, Nov. 3, 8:18 p.m. — Deputies said a suspect dumped waste at the Aquia Pines Camp Resort and didn’t pay to use the campground equipment, which camera footage confirmed. A 47-year-old Stafford man was charged with dumping trash on private property, defrauding a campground, trespassing and entering property to cause damage. He was released on bond.

Walmart shoplifting

217 Garrisonville Road, Nov. 2, 11:31 a.m. — Loss prevention stopped a suspect who failed to scan multiple items at the self-checkout at Walmart, and camera footage confirmed the account. A 56-year-old Stafford woman admitted to shoplifting, was charged with shoplifting and was released on a summons.

Woman stumbling in roadway

Onville Road, Nov. 3, 7:43 a.m. — A deputy found a suspect stumbling on the roadway who showed signs of impairment and admitted to using narcotics earlier that day. A 19-year-old Fredericksburg woman was charged with public intoxication and held at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober.

Windows damaged by rock

Oak Road, Nov. 3, 6:54 a.m. — A resident putting up decorations noticed glass on the ground and found multiple windows on the home had been damaged. A deputy saw the damage and a rock inside the residence. No cameras were available in the area.

Altered check cashed

1225 Courthouse Road, Nov. 3, 4:04 p.m. — A victim reported mailing a check for payment that was never received, then noticed the check had been altered and cashed by the suspect. The victim’s bank froze the account and required a police report.

Xfinity phone scam

Stonehaven Drive, Nov. 3, 6:50 p.m. — A victim received a call from someone claiming to be with Xfinity about a package containing a phone and was told to ship the package because there was a problem with the phone. After shipping it, the victim contacted the real Xfinity and learned it was a scam.

Anyone with information about these incidents can call the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at 540-658-4400.

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