Dumfries Mayor Derrick R. Wood won re-election Tuesday in unofficial results, defeating Brian K. Fields.
Wood received 911 votes (57.51%) to Fields’ 664 (41.92%). Write-ins totaled 9 (0.57%).
On the Dumfries Town Council race (vote for not more than three), Caetrina A. Peterson (912), Selonia Bernice Miles (756) and Tyrone Brown (738) finished as the top three. Peterson and Miles are current members. Brown is new. Current Vice-Mayor Monaé S. Nickerson finished fifth with 545 votes.
In Quantico, Mayor Kevin P. Brown led Jennifer L. Stoltz 60–50 (48.00%–40.00%), with 15 write-in votes (12.00%). On the Town Council (vote for not more than five), the top five were S. “Steve” Kang (71), Jason R. “Jae” Stoltz (65), Brandi M. Maly (57), Sammoto Yomosa Dabney (52) and Todd D. Zirkle (52). Kang, Stoltz and Maly are current members. Dabney and Zirkle are new. Current members Robert Teron Freeman and Nadia Madjid finished outside the top five.
Haymarket Mayor Tracy Lynn Pater ran unopposed and received 561 votes (95.57%). On the Town Council (vote for not more than six), Matthew J. Gallagher (389), Jen Armstrong Schenck (379), David L. Capossela (373), Joseph R. “Joe” Pasanello (354) and Kenneth M. “Ken” Luersen (344) led the named candidates. Write-ins totaled 119 (6.08%). Gallagher, Capossela, Pasanello and Luersen are current members. Schenck is new. One seat is open to write-ins.
Occoquan Mayor Earnie W. Porta, Jr. ran unopposed and received 417 votes (96.98%). On the Town Council (vote for not more than five), Jenn M. Loges (317), Robert E. “Bob” Love (294) and Eliot R. Perkins (273) led the named candidates. Write-ins totaled 173 (16.37%). Loges, Love and Perkins are current members. Two seats are open to write-ins or unfilled by named candidates.
Dumfries
Mayor
Candidate
Votes
Percentage
✅ Derrick R. Wood
911
57.51%
Brian K. Fields
664
41.92%
Write-in
9
0.57%
Town Council
Candidate
Votes
Percentage
✅ Caetrina A. Peterson
912
25.66%
✅ Selonia Bernice Miles
756
21.27%
✅ Tyrone Brown
738
20.77%
Ebony Evonne Lofton
574
16.15%
Monaé S. Nickerson
545
15.33%
Write-in
29
0.82%
Quantico
Mayor
Candidate
Votes
Percentage
✅ Kevin P. Brown
60
48.00%
Jennifer L. Stoltz
50
40.00%
Write-in
15
12.00%
Town Council
Candidate
Votes
Percentage
✅ S. “Steve” Kang
71
15.71%
✅ Jason R. “Jae” Stoltz
65
14.38%
✅ Brandi M. Maly
57
12.61%
✅ Sammoto Yomosa Dabney
52
11.50%
✅ Todd D. Zirkle
52
11.50%
Shanon “Red” Sullivan
43
9.51%
Robert Teron Freeman
35
7.74%
Nadia Madjid
34
7.52%
Ingrid S. “Suzi” Nedrow
21
4.65%
Samuel Cachola, Jr.
14
3.10%
Write-in
8
1.77%
Haymarket
Mayor
Candidate
Votes
Percentage
✅ Tracy Lynn Pater
561
95.57%
Write-in
26
4.43%
Town Council
Candidate
Votes
Percentage
✅ Matthew J. Gallagher
389
19.87%
✅ Jen Armstrong Schenck
379
19.36%
✅ David L. Capossela
373
19.05%
✅ Joseph R. “Joe” Pasanello
354
18.08%
✅ Kenneth M. “Ken” Luersen
344
17.57%
Write-in
119
6.08%
Occoquan
Mayor
Candidate
Votes
Percentage
✅ Earnie W. Porta, Jr.
417
96.98%
Write-in
13
3.02%
Town Council
Candidate
Votes
Percentage
✅ Jenn M. Loges
317
29.99%
✅ Robert E. “Bob” Love
294
27.81%
✅ Eliot R. Perkins
273
25.83%
Write-in
173
16.37%
Results are unofficial. Provisional and remaining absentee ballots have not been fully counted. Local electoral boards will certify the results later.