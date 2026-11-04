Dumfries Mayor Derrick R. Wood won re-election Tuesday in unofficial results, defeating Brian K. Fields.

Wood received 911 votes (57.51%) to Fields’ 664 (41.92%). Write-ins totaled 9 (0.57%).

On the Dumfries Town Council race (vote for not more than three), Caetrina A. Peterson (912), Selonia Bernice Miles (756) and Tyrone Brown (738) finished as the top three. Peterson and Miles are current members. Brown is new. Current Vice-Mayor Monaé S. Nickerson finished fifth with 545 votes.

In Quantico, Mayor Kevin P. Brown led Jennifer L. Stoltz 60–50 (48.00%–40.00%), with 15 write-in votes (12.00%). On the Town Council (vote for not more than five), the top five were S. “Steve” Kang (71), Jason R. “Jae” Stoltz (65), Brandi M. Maly (57), Sammoto Yomosa Dabney (52) and Todd D. Zirkle (52). Kang, Stoltz and Maly are current members. Dabney and Zirkle are new. Current members Robert Teron Freeman and Nadia Madjid finished outside the top five.

Haymarket Mayor Tracy Lynn Pater ran unopposed and received 561 votes (95.57%). On the Town Council (vote for not more than six), Matthew J. Gallagher (389), Jen Armstrong Schenck (379), David L. Capossela (373), Joseph R. “Joe” Pasanello (354) and Kenneth M. “Ken” Luersen (344) led the named candidates. Write-ins totaled 119 (6.08%). Gallagher, Capossela, Pasanello and Luersen are current members. Schenck is new. One seat is open to write-ins.

Occoquan Mayor Earnie W. Porta, Jr. ran unopposed and received 417 votes (96.98%). On the Town Council (vote for not more than five), Jenn M. Loges (317), Robert E. “Bob” Love (294) and Eliot R. Perkins (273) led the named candidates. Write-ins totaled 173 (16.37%). Loges, Love and Perkins are current members. Two seats are open to write-ins or unfilled by named candidates.

Dumfries

Mayor

Candidate Votes Percentage ✅ Derrick R. Wood 911 57.51% Brian K. Fields 664 41.92% Write-in 9 0.57%

Town Council

Candidate Votes Percentage ✅ Caetrina A. Peterson 912 25.66% ✅ Selonia Bernice Miles 756 21.27% ✅ Tyrone Brown 738 20.77% Ebony Evonne Lofton 574 16.15% Monaé S. Nickerson 545 15.33% Write-in 29 0.82%

Quantico

Mayor

Candidate Votes Percentage ✅ Kevin P. Brown 60 48.00% Jennifer L. Stoltz 50 40.00% Write-in 15 12.00%

Town Council

Candidate Votes Percentage ✅ S. “Steve” Kang 71 15.71% ✅ Jason R. “Jae” Stoltz 65 14.38% ✅ Brandi M. Maly 57 12.61% ✅ Sammoto Yomosa Dabney 52 11.50% ✅ Todd D. Zirkle 52 11.50% Shanon “Red” Sullivan 43 9.51% Robert Teron Freeman 35 7.74% Nadia Madjid 34 7.52% Ingrid S. “Suzi” Nedrow 21 4.65% Samuel Cachola, Jr. 14 3.10% Write-in 8 1.77%

Haymarket

Mayor

Candidate Votes Percentage ✅ Tracy Lynn Pater 561 95.57% Write-in 26 4.43%

Town Council

Candidate Votes Percentage ✅ Matthew J. Gallagher 389 19.87% ✅ Jen Armstrong Schenck 379 19.36% ✅ David L. Capossela 373 19.05% ✅ Joseph R. “Joe” Pasanello 354 18.08% ✅ Kenneth M. “Ken” Luersen 344 17.57% Write-in 119 6.08%

Occoquan

Mayor

Candidate Votes Percentage ✅ Earnie W. Porta, Jr. 417 96.98% Write-in 13 3.02%

Town Council

Candidate Votes Percentage ✅ Jenn M. Loges 317 29.99% ✅ Robert E. “Bob” Love 294 27.81% ✅ Eliot R. Perkins 273 25.83% Write-in 173 16.37%

Results are unofficial. Provisional and remaining absentee ballots have not been fully counted. Local electoral boards will certify the results later.