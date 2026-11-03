Fredericksburg unveils 300th anniversary logo as planning for 2028 ramps up

Mayor Kerry P. Devine and Beth Black, chair of the Fredericksburg 300th Anniversary Blue Ribbon Steering Committee, unveiled the city’s new 300th anniversary logo at the regular City Council meeting on Oct. 27.

The logo is intended as an image residents can recognize at a glance. Officials said they hope it will appear on jerseys, mugs, T-shirts, race bibs, sports uniforms, signs, flags and other merchandise across the city. Garden flags were shown at the meeting. Merchandise is expected to be available for purchase soon at the Visitor Center.

The Blue Ribbon Steering Committee was appointed in the fall of 2025. Members have held more than 80 meetings for planning and community presentations, soliciting suggestions and involving the public. Fundraising and planning for a year of special events and programs in 2028 are underway.

In April 2026 the committee met with the Arts Commission for program suggestions and guidance on logo development. Arts Commission member Pete Morelevich volunteered to design the logo and worked with the planning committee. Devine and Black thanked Morelevich, the Arts Commission and the committee members present.

The new logo builds on the city’s branding work that began in 2018. Devine noted examples of that earlier effort are already visible around the city.

The 300th anniversary marks the city’s establishment in 1728. The Blue Ribbon Steering Committee is charged with leading efforts for a year-round celebration in 2028 that includes signature events, educational programming, the arts and a legacy project, with a goal of national attention.

The meeting was held at 7:30 p.m. in Council Chambers at City Hall, 715 Princess Anne Street. Councilor Will B. Mackintosh participated by telephone under the council’s remote-meeting policy.

Subscribe to our FREE email newsletter to get local news you can trust.