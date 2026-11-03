Election Day Coverage: What’s at Stake in Virginia and Congress

Today’s elections will decide control of the U.S. House and Senate for the final two years of the current presidential term, along with several competitive races in Virginia and three proposed amendments to the state constitution.

Congress

Republicans currently hold 218 seats in the House to Democrats’ 214 (plus one Independent who caucuses with Republicans and two vacancies). Democrats need a net gain of three to four seats to reach the 218 required for a majority and control of the chamber, including the Speaker’s gavel and committee leadership.

In the Senate, Republicans hold 53–47. Democrats need a net gain of four seats to reach 51 and take control. A 50-50 Senate would leave the majority with the party of the vice president, who casts tie-breaking votes. Every House seat and 35 Senate seats are on the ballot. The results will determine which party sets the legislative agenda and controls oversight through 2028.

Virginia races

In Virginia’s U.S. Senate race, voters will decide whether to re-elect longtime Sen. Mark Warner or elect a challenger. Several House districts are also competitive, including the 2nd and potentially the 1st and 5th, and the outcomes can affect the national House majority.

Constitutional amendments

Three questions appear on every Virginia ballot. A “yes” vote would write the changes into the state constitution:

Abortion: Question 1 would establish a constitutional right to abortion for every individual, with no age limit specified in the proposed language. Supporters say it would protect access. Opponents say it could limit the ability of future legislatures to enact restrictions, including existing parental involvement rules.

Question 1 would establish a constitutional right to abortion for every individual, with no age limit specified in the proposed language. Supporters say it would protect access. Opponents say it could limit the ability of future legislatures to enact restrictions, including existing parental involvement rules. Marriage: Question 2 would remove the constitutional definition of marriage as between one man and one woman and require the state to issue licenses and treat marriages equally for any two adults regardless of sex or gender. Supporters frame it as ensuring equal treatment. Opponents raise concerns about implications for sex-separated policies in schools and public spaces.

Question 2 would remove the constitutional definition of marriage as between one man and one woman and require the state to issue licenses and treat marriages equally for any two adults regardless of sex or gender. Supporters frame it as ensuring equal treatment. Opponents raise concerns about implications for sex-separated policies in schools and public spaces. Felon political rights: Question 3 would automatically restore voting rights and related political rights to people with felony convictions upon release from prison, without requiring governor approval or completion of probation, parole, or restitution. The Virginia Department of Elections has confirmed that restored rights include the right to be elected to office.

Coverage and results

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Find your polling place

Polls close at 7 p.m. today. Use the official Virginia Department of Elections polling place lookup or vote.virginia.gov. Enter your full address to confirm your Election Day location and ballot. Bring a valid photo ID that matches your registration.