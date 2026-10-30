Stan Jones on ACTS IWALK Success, Safe House Funding, and Fredericksburg School Board Write-In Campaign

Stan Jones, CEO of ACTS: Action in Community Through Service in Prince William County and a member of the Fredericksburg City School Board, joined Uriah Kiser on the Potomac Local News Podcast.

In this episode he covers:

The recent IWALK event at Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center that drew about 120 participants and raised more than $170,000 against a $125,000 goal

ACTS’ work feeding roughly 10,000 families a year and addressing food insecurity that affects 43 percent of Prince William County families

Plans to use part of the race proceeds for a refrigerated vehicle to deliver food to seniors

$1.78 million in congressionally directed spending, following a visit from Sen. Tim Kaine, to renovate and reopen a second domestic-violence safe house

His appointment to the Fredericksburg City School Board after Jarvis Bailey’s resignation and his write-in campaign against Justin Carter in the November 3 election

What he brings as a former superintendent with 39 years in public education, including a turnaround in King and Queen County, and the board’s new norms and protocols

Watch the full conversation above. Sign up for the free daily email newsletter and Locals Only membership at potomaclocal.com.