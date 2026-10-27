Dixie Bones crew served 650 meals before the restaurant opened last Wednesday

Dixie Bones BBQ said on Facebook that its crew got 650 meals out the door last Wednesday before the restaurant even opened.

Martha and Erica clocked in at 5 a.m. and chopped 90 pounds of pork BBQ and 90 pounds of chicken breast. Claudia packed the meat and sides into 25 insulated boxes. Richard loaded the truck so the team could roll out by 9:15 a.m. to Whiting Turner Construction, where they set up a buffet and served lunch to 450 workers. The team then prepared 165 three-meat combos that Claudia and Patricia packed and Dennis delivered to three Occoquan Service Authority locations. Nelson kept it running from start to finish.

Beef prices fell to their lowest level since COVID, so brisket menu prices dropped. Idaho potatoes rose; red potatoes fell.