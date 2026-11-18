Update, 12:31 p.m.: The secured status at T. Benton Gayle Middle School has been lifted, and the school is back to normal operations, the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said. The sheriff’s office said the investigation remains active and ongoing and that it will continue to provide updates as information becomes available.

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office reported a large police presence in the area of Shasta Place on Wednesday morning, Nov. 18, as deputies investigate an incident.

Out of an abundance of caution, T. Benton Gayle Middle School has been placed on secured status, the sheriff’s office said in a post on X at about 10:45 a.m.

The sheriff’s office asked people to avoid the area so units on scene can work. The sheriff’s office said the investigation remains active and ongoing and that it will provide updates as information becomes available.

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