Virginia State Police will conduct Operation DISS-rupt along all 179 miles of Interstate 95 in Virginia on Nov. 19 and 20, according to a Virginia State Police news release.

Troopers from the Richmond, Fairfax, Culpeper, and Chesapeake divisions will take part in the traffic enforcement and education initiative, which focuses on distracted driving, impaired driving, speed compliance, and seat belt safety.

Preliminary data show 662 people died in traffic crashes on Virginia roads from Jan. 1 through Nov. 15, 2026, compared with 711 during the same period in 2025, state police said.

“Our enforcement efforts will focus on a stretch of interstate that sees heavy traffic, especially during the morning and evening rush hours,” said Capt. Ted Jones of Virginia State Police, Division 1. “Driving on this stretch of interstate, like driving on any other road, requires your full attention. Make it a habit to avoid distractions, be courteous to other drivers, and obey posted speed limits so you can arrive safely at your destination.”

During a similar Operation DISS-rupt on I-95 in Virginia on May 18 and 19, 2026, troopers cited 85 drivers for reckless driving, 38 for speeding, and 13 people for seat belt violations. Troopers also made five arrests for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. No fatal crashes occurred on I-95 during that operation.

The operation aims for zero fatal crashes during designated enforcement periods and a 10% reduction in total interstate crashes in 2026. State police list four safety priorities tied to fatal and serious-injury crashes on Virginia’s interstates: