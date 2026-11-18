Delegate Joshua Cole announced his campaign for the Virginia State Senate today, pledging to lower the cost of living, rein in powerful corporations, and fight government corruption.

“Too many Virginia families are doing everything right, working hard, and still struggling to get ahead,” Cole said. “Meanwhile, big corporations are getting special treatment, and too many politicians are looking out for themselves instead of the people they serve. I’m running for State Senate to change that.”

Cole, a pastor, educator, and current member of the Virginia House of Delegates representing the 65th District (Fredericksburg and parts of Stafford and Spotsylvania), has worked with both parties on legislation helping nonprofits and churches build affordable housing, strengthening penalties against fentanyl dealers, and capping insulin costs at $35 per month.

In the Senate, he plans to focus on rising utility bills and the impact of Virginia’s data center industry. He has opposed the proposed Dominion Energy and NextEra merger and says data centers should pay their fair share of infrastructure and energy costs rather than pass them to families.

“Virginia families shouldn’t be stuck paying higher electric bills so billion-dollar corporations can make bigger profits,” Cole said. “We need real guardrails on data centers, and we need to make sure they’re paying their fair share. Families should come first, not corporate profits.”

He also plans to emphasize government accountability as an independent check on corruption, wasteful spending, and special interests.

The race is for the 2027 cycle. The 27th Senate District (Fredericksburg and portions of Stafford and Spotsylvania) is currently held by Republican Sen. Tara Durant.