Renaud Consulting has sold the former Smokey Bones restaurant building at 2601 Prince William Parkway in Woodbridge for $4.1 million. The sale closed November 4. The buyer, The Twisted Crab Properties LLC, plans to open a Twisted Crab restaurant in the freestanding building near Potomac Mills, the brokerage confirmed. No opening date has been set.
The building has about 5,226 square feet, includes a kitchen and bar, and was built in 2006. It sits on 1.85 acres with surface parking and frontage on Prince William Parkway. The brokerage represented the seller and could not confirm whether the deed has been recorded; county records had still listed the prior owner.
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Full press release:
Renaud Consulting has sold the former Smokey Bones building at 2601 Prince William Parkway in Woodbridge for $4.1 million. The sale closed Nov. 4.
Andrew Poncher, senior vice president and director of leasing at Renaud Consulting, represented the seller. The buyer plans to open its own restaurant in the building.
“Second-generation restaurant buildings with this kind of visibility and parking are hard to find in Northern Virginia,” Poncher said. “Potomac Mills is one of the strongest restaurant areas in the Washington region, and the buyer is putting this building right back to work as a restaurant.”
The building has about 5,226 square feet, a kitchen and a bar. It was built in 2006 and sits on 1.85 acres with surface parking and frontage on Prince William Parkway.
Potomac Mills, which marked its 40th anniversary in 2025, is Virginia’s largest outlet mall, with more than 200 stores. IKEA, Costco and Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center are nearby. In 2025, Occoquan District Supervisor Kenny Boddye said nearly half of restaurant-goers around destinations such as Potomac Mills live outside Prince William County, according to Potomac Local News.
About Renaud Consulting
Renaud Consulting is a retail real estate brokerage and retail property management firm serving Washington, D.C., Northern Virginia and Maryland. Headquartered in Vienna, Virginia, with an office in Charles Town, West Virginia, the firm provides tenant and landlord representation, shopping center leasing and management, investment sales, business sales, and development and construction management. Renaud Consulting is a member of the Retail Brokers Network. Visit renaudconsulting.net.