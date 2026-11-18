Renaud Consulting has sold the former Smokey Bones restaurant building at 2601 Prince William Parkway in Woodbridge for $4.1 million. The sale closed November 4. The buyer, The Twisted Crab Properties LLC, plans to open a Twisted Crab restaurant in the freestanding building near Potomac Mills, the brokerage confirmed. No opening date has been set.

The building has about 5,226 square feet, includes a kitchen and bar, and was built in 2006. It sits on 1.85 acres with surface parking and frontage on Prince William Parkway. The brokerage represented the seller and could not confirm whether the deed has been recorded; county records had still listed the prior owner.

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